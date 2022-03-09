Motivated by his family: Leonardo DiCaprio donated $10 million to Ukraine, the country where his grandmother was born

During the last time Leonardo DiCaprio has been characterized by financially supporting different causes, especially those focused on the protection of the environment.

But this time his support is directed to the victims of the conflict in Ukraine, all thanks to his family connection with the country due to the fact that his grandmother was born in Ukrainian lands.

Helena Indenbirken is originally from Odessa, and lived in the city until 1917 when she emigrated to Germany with her parents. In 1943 she became the mother of Irmelin Indenbirken, the actor’s mother.

Leonardo Dicaprio

His grandmother became an important figure in his life, after the separation of his parents, DiCaprio grew up with his mother and Helena, the latter always supported his acting career and until the end of his days accompanied him on red carpets. of his movies.

Helena passed away in 2008 at the age of 93, but her memory and legacy live on in her grandson. It was the Polish News media that reported DiCaprio’s $10 million donation to help the victims of the conflict.

The Visegrad International Fund, which raises money for international causes and promotes development in Eastern Europe, confirmed the actor’s donation as it was received by them.

Celebrities in aid of Ukraine

Leonardo DiCaprio is not the only member of Hollywood who has donated money to help the victims in Ukraine, he is joined by the couple made up of Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) announced through their social networks that will double donations from $1 to $1 million dollars made to the UN Refugee Agency.

“In 48 hours countless Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes for neighboring countries. They need protection. When they donate, we’ll match it up to $1 million, creating double the support.”

Another couple that joins this action are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, the actress is of Ukrainian origin and spent her childhood in the country until emigrating to the United States. The pair kicked off a fundraiser and pledged to match donations up to $3 million to meet their goal of $30 million for the victims.

Milla Jovovich also joined the cause, the Ukrainian-born actress shared a post on her Instagram recounting the horrors of war and calling on all those who can donate in some way to help the victims.

“I am heartbroken trying to process the events of this week in Ukraine, my birthplace. My country and my people being bombed, family and friends hiding…” The Resident Evil actress began to write, expressing her pain for what is lived in the country.

“War, always war. Leaders cannot bring peace. The force of imperialism that never ends and the people always pay in a bath of blood and tears”, The actress finished and then made a call to help Ukraine.