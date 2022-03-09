Mom of serious Atlas fan: ‘I’ve been attacked’

Midtime Editorial

Maria Guadalupe Martinez Lopezmother of Stephen Martinezan amateur who remains intubated in the city of Querétaro, announced the favorable evolution of his son, in addition to the fact that noted that she has been attacked for mentioning that she remains alive.

Hours after demanding that the media not be sensationalists for leaving her son for dead, María Guadalupe pointed out: “They have attacked me, they say that the government paid a fortune to say that my son is alive… Never!”.

In an interview with Azuzena Uresti at Grupo Formula, also explained that the evolution of his son is going “little by little”although seeing him move some of his limbs is something that fills her with hope to see him back home soon.

“He is still intubated but they are lowering his medication little by little so that he can evolve on his own and when they are going to disconnect him, he will be better. They make him move his hands, his feet, he moves his foot, that’s a good sign“, he commented.

Here is the mother of Esteban Hernandez “el razor” the barrista that several journalists thought was dead. Please apologize, gentlemen. And ask for it now. pic.twitter.com/cauMrWjqFP — Pali Plax ♥️???? (@paliplax) March 7, 2022

How did you find out that your son was beaten?

The victim explained that it was his sister who introduced him to the brawlso she immediately began her search, which led her to come across the crude images in which I saw Esteban half-naked and totally unconscious in a corner of the Corregidora.

“It was an indescribable feeling when I saw the video of my son being beaten. I only ask for justice, that my son recovers 100%that was not a thing of a fight … I think they wanted to see everyone dead “.

It is worth mentioning that her son has some tattoos, among which one that says “Guanatos” stands out on his chest, plus the Atlas shield below those words.