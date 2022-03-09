Minecraft out of app stores in Russia – Systems MundoInsider

Minecraft outside the app stores in Russia. It seems that the popular construction game Minecraft has been removed from Google Play and the Apple App Store in Russia. Various media outlets in the country reported that the game was no longer available.

This comes on the heels of last week’s announcement by Microsoft, owner of Minecraft developer Mojang Studios, that it would cease all sales of its new products in Russia. This is, of course, in response to the country’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Apple Inc. also made a similar move last week. While Microsoft has yet to make an official announcement regarding the game’s removal, Minecraft digital sales would be included in “all new Microsoft product sales” as mentioned in the official statement. The game’s absence from Russian app stores really comes as no surprise.

It is the latest example of the tech community taking a stand on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which escalated on February 24 into open aggression by Russia in the form of missile attacks on Kiev. In addition, there was also an attack on the Border Guard with Ukraine and they are still going on. It remains to be seen what cumulative effect such actions by big tech companies will have on the Russian population.