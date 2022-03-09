Mila Kunis | PHOTOS of her mansion with Ashton Kutcher in Los Angeles

The couple of actors showed the residence they have in Los Angeles built with sustainable materials. Just look at what the photos are.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher They formed one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood almost 10 years ago. It is that their love story is more than particular. They met in the late 90’s on a popular sitcom called That ’70s Show, but at the end of the program each one went their own way despite the kind bond they built. Years later, he began a relationship with Demi Moore and she with Macaulay Culkin.

However, time passed and, somehow, brought them back together. The couple married in 2013 and have two children, Wyatt and Dimitri. Today, they live a quiet life in Los Angeles and keep a fairly low profile. In the last hours, the actors had the luxury of showing photos of the impressive mansion in which they live. Look at nothing else.

The impressive mansion of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Kutcher and Kunis live in suburban Los Angeles, far from the city. Your house is built with ecological and sustainable materials designed by the studio of Howard Backen and Vicki Charles. The actors stood out in an interview with the magazine Architectural Digest that their intention was not to live in a built mansion, for example, in Beverly Hills, they wanted something much more connected with nature, even so that their children also grow up in a friendlier environment.

In fact, it can be seen in the photos. Although the house is a true mansion with a large number of rooms and spaces to receive guests, it is still a warm home with a lot of style.

“We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, which was later turned into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”Kutcher expressed in dialogue with that medium.

On the other hand, according to designer Becken, the couple’s residence is powered by photovoltaic energythat is to say, that in this house the concept of sustainability and regenerative agriculture reigns.

As you can see, in addition, the mansion is decorated with fabrics of different types and colors, but combined with very good taste with concrete furniture. And an extremely important detail that makes this house something incredible are the windows with a truly enviable view. Also, the house has a swimming pool located in the middle of a large garden ideal for sunbathing or even to organize a family dinner.