Mila Kunis opens up about working with Ashton Kutcher at the ‘high point of the pandemic’

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher They are one of the most beloved marriages in Hollywood, and they have once again remembered why in the funny ad they starred in during the Super Bowl.

The couple are an enviable comedy duo, although at home they are so close with their children, aged 6 and 4, that Mila admits that are “codependent”. You can see more details about his family life on video above.

However, when the opportunity arose this mini shoot for the pair of actors, Kunis jumped at the opportunity, although later she thought that because of it she was “a horrible mother” for want “two days off” without their children.

The actress has opened up on the Ellen DeGeneres show about how bizarre it was break out of your bubble after the months of quarantine.

“Was at the height of the pandemic, it didn’t make any logical sense. But I was dying to get out of the house. I looked at it like it was a vacation for a couple of days,” she acknowledges.

However, the security protocols and the new rules on the shoots made the experience even more strange.

“There we were. And it’s very uncomfortable because we are the only ones not wearing a mask. You feel very vulnerable. You do not know how are the faces from no one. It’s like a bizarre circumstance and then I was pretty convinced she had COVID,” she reveals, though ultimately it wasn’t the case and everything went off without incident.

