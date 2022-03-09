Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seek to raise $30 million to help war victims

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, beautiful and supportive

Mila Kuniswho was born in Ukraine, and her husband Ashton Kutcher, launched in the last hours a campaign to raise 30 million dollars that will be used to help Ukrainian families displaced after the war started by Russia. The couple also assured that they themselves will put 3 million dollars for the cause.

“I am a proud American. I love everything this country has done for me and my family,” Kunis says in a video posted Thursday, announcing their mission. “But today, I can say that I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian,” she adds.

Since its launch, the campaign managed to raise 15 million dollars, a number that continues to rise. “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also witnessing the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen security,” the actors wrote in the post they posted on Instagram.

The money raised will be intended to help two foundations: one that sends supplies to the places where the refugees arrive, in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, and another that provides free short-term accommodation for those fleeing Ukraine.

Mila Kunis, was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, on August 14, 1983. When Kunis was seven years old, her mother Elvira and father Mark decided to emigrate to the United States because, despite having good jobs, they did not see a good future in the country for Mila and her younger brother, Michael. “We left with $250, that was all they weren’t allowed to take with us. My parents gave up their titles, left everything [Elvira es profesora de física y Mark, ingeniero mecánico]. We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and on Friday my brother and I were already studying in Los Angeles.” told the actress on one occasion.

The Hollywood star also expressed her difficulty adapting being so small. “She cried every day, she did not understand the language, the culture, she did not understand the people,” said Kunis, who does not have social networks, for which it was her husband who left the message in support of Ukraine.

Days ago, through his Twitter account, Kutcher had already left a message alluding to the warlike attack that has the world in suspense. “I am with Ukraine,” he wrote, fixing his position.