Mikel Arriola accepts that the 2026 World Cup in Mexico was at risk due to a fight in Querétaro

The president of the Liga MX recognized that FIFA was aware of the situation due to the violence between the Gallos and Atlas bars

The violent acts in The corrector between the bars white roosters and Atlas They were about to have a high cost for Mexican soccer.

During an interview this Tuesday in “Chronometer” of ESPNthe president of the MX League, Mikel Arriolaacknowledged that he was at risk campus of the World Cup the 2026 for Mexico for the fights in The corrector.

To the express question of Adal Franco of ESPN about whether the 2026 World Cup was or is at risk or was it just a topic that went viral on networks, Arriola answered:

“I was at risk [el Mundial 2026] if it didn’t solve Mexico and if the industry did not show the ability to solve its own problems, because if they were not going to impose solutions on us”, declared Arriola. “Yes, he was at risk, but I think that after this assembly and that we inform FIFA the determinations, I believe that we can continue with great force going forward”.

The MX League determined that Queretaro must play a year behind closed doors, as for the bars, the punishment would consist of not being able to attend the games they play at home for three years and one year for those who play as visitors, in addition to an economic fine of 1.5 million of weights.

Similarly, the current directive of the white roosters was suspended for five years.

The president of Liga MX admitted that the 2026 World Cup was at risk for Mexico, host of that event. picture 7

This morning, during the press conference to announce the sanctions, the president of the Mexican Football Federation, louis yonalso acknowledged that he had communication with the FIFA for the episode of violence in Queretaro.

“I had communication with the president [de la FIFA, Gianni] Infantino on the phone, where he was very concerned about the events that went around the world,” said the director. “At all times he showed us his personal and institutional support so that we land the necessary measures that are needed and I think it is very clear to me that what was decided is perfectly aligned with what was requested of us.

With [el presidente de la Concacaf, Victor] Montagliani we were in contact, I also had the opportunity to receive messages of concern, but with affection and desire to support. The president of US Soccer, let us remember that the United States National Team is coming to play here on March 24 and showed us their full support, and that they will be aware of any initiative in which we show interest, the Federation will gladly participate. As for the 2026in no communication with any of those people did the topic of the World Cup come up”.

After the fight between bars white roosters and Atlas went around the world, FIFA He spoke through a statement in which he described the events as “unacceptable and intolerable”.

“The FIFA is dismayed by the tragic incident that occurred at the Stadium The corrector from the city of Queretaro during the match between Queretaro and Atlas. The acts of violence at the Corregidora Stadium are unacceptable and intolerable,” the agency said in a statement. “The FIFA joins the Mexican Football Federation and Concacaf in condemning this heinous incident and encourages local authorities to bring swift justice to those individuals responsible. Our thoughts are with all those who suffered its consequences.

2 Related

“Once more, the FIFA wishes to underline that violence must have no place in football and we will continue to work with all parties involved to eradicate it from our sport.”

Similarly, Concacaf condemned the confrontation that forced fans to invade the soccer field. The corrector to shelter.

“The shocking acts of vandalism and violence that occurred last night in Queretaro, MexicoThey have no place in football or in society. The thoughts of everyone at Concacaf are with the victims of these terrible events and their families,” Concacaf said in its statement. “Concacaf totally condemns this type of behavior. We call on local authorities to fully investigate these criminal acts and hold accountable those who have tainted our game.

“The Confederation also believes that strong sporting sanctions should be applied and will provide the necessary support to the FMF and the MX League while they investigate.

Querétaro will have to play a year behind closed doors as part of his sanction. Getty Images

the match between Queretaro and Atlas on The corrector It was suspended at minute 63 after a fight broke out between supporters in the stands of the stadium, for which fans of both teams had to invade the field of play to protect themselves from the clashes. Atlas they had a 1-0 lead at the time of the suspension thanks to a Julio Furch goal in the first half.

The MX League decided to suspend the rest of Day 9 in response to the violent events. A source told ESPN that the matches are expected to be rescheduled during the March FIFA Date.