MESSI, ALWAYS MESSI: Pochettino’s forceful response to those who say that Kylian Mbappé is ALREADY the best player in the world

Because of how he has performed since breaking into the elite and, above all, because of the level he has displayed this season with PSG, millions of fans maintain that Kylian Mbappé is already the best footballer in the world.

Mauricio Pochettino, DT of PSG, respects opinions, but does not agree with said assertion. In his opinion, Lionel Messi, the top winner of the Ballon d’Or, is still number 1. Then, it is very clear that the current 10 of the French National Team has been breaking it for a long time and, therefore, running as heir to the throne.

POCHETTINO: “MESSI IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD”

“It seems to me that Messi, with 7 Ballon d’Ors, is the best in the world. Then we have great players and contenders to be the best, and Kylian is one of the applicants. Kylian’s form speaks for itself, that he is among those players, that they are the best and that they are the ones that are shining the most today ”answered Pocheat the press conference.

Undefeated data. Kylian Mbappé has recorded 24 goals and 14 assists in 34 games played this season with PSG. More and more complete.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi is the player with the most Ballon d’Ors (7), the most Golden Boots (6) and the most Best Game Builder awards (4) in history. The art of playing and making play.