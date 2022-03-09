Meryl Streep would be in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

meryl streep She is one of the most acclaimed actresses in cinema. The actress not only has a long career in the cinema, but she is also one of the most awarded, with 21 Oscar nominations, 33 Golden Globe nominations and, among them, more than a dozen victories.

Despite having a long history, Streep still has a long way to go to continue testing and innovating. Since her beginnings, she has played a large number of characters, going through different genres, although the drama has always had a greater predominance. However, there is something that the interpreter has not done: action franchises or sagas.

The truth is that soon this could change since, as has transpired, Meryl Streep would be in negotiations with Marvel Studios for a future role. This information was provided by the site Giant Freakin Robotwhich ensures that the veteran actress is in talks with the studio.

At the moment there are no further details regarding what kind of role it could play within the fictional universe. It is mentioned that it could be an original role written specifically for herso it could give life to a new character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up, the new Netflix movie

Throughout its existence, the MCU He has been known for moving away from the source material of the comics, so it would not be surprising if the studio made him such an offer. Without a doubt it is a surprise for fans of the studio and the actresssince a collaboration between the two could be very beneficial, both for Streep and for the company.

Although we are mostly used to seeing Streep on the big screen and in the drama genre, there are times when she has veered off course. One of her next titles will be Don’t Look Up (Don’t look up), the film directed by Adam McKay where she plays the president of the United States. It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of role will he have in Marvel Studios.