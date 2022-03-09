Megan Fox and her outfit with a granny sofa print, she makes fun of herself | Photo: Special

actress and model Megan fox share your outfit with granny sofa printthe truth is that it is one of the most sensational ensembles but she makes fun of herself and in a certain way she is a little right.

Megan Fox has been captured while walking down the street, with a outfits most inspiring and his characteristic long hairhairstyle in waves makes it clear that the black dye is his favorite and with which he exudes joviality.

A stamp pants tight at the ankle is the one worn by the actress of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Diabolical Temptation and Transformers, in addition to revealing her flat abdomen with a corset top and baggy sleeves that cover her hands.

As for footwear, the future wife of Machine Gun Kelly boasts some transparent high top sneakerswhich reveals her nails all in neon green, the chic and modern touch that gives Megan Fox a modern style.

The cute touch is given to her wardrobe by Megan Fox with the mini coffee bag that is plush, tiny with a long drawstring is seen on his hand. It also highlights the accessory she wears in her hair, a large elastic band that keeps her hair in order.

“Everyone’s grandma had that couch…slide,” Megan Fox writes in her Instagram post.

Megan Fox and her granny couch print outfit, she makes fun of herself. Photo: Special



And there have been no shortage of answers to the joke told by the american model On her social networks, her most loyal followers come to her defense and tell her that her outfit is unique, “It’s my favorite sofa”, in short, a series of compliments.

As for the make-upthe mother of Bodhi Ransom, Journey River and Noah Shannon Green boasts very natural tones, some shadows on her eyelids in brown, her already traditional black eyeliner and a most beautiful pink lipstick.