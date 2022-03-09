Medical residents at Hospital Civil de Tepic denounce sexual harassment

By Karina Cancino

Tepic, Nayarit.- Within the framework of International Women’s DayMedicine residents at the Civil Hospital “Dr. Antonio González Guevara” of Tepic, they exhibited in “a clothesline of shame”, the names of doctors and managers who, they accused, are perpetrators of violence and sexual harassment.

Initially, they made their disagreements known on social networks, but the media arrived at the site and, after the publication of the demands, state authorities went to the place to address the accusations; Finally, the group of women filed the complaints for sexual harassment and the crimes that result before the Attorney General of the State of Nayarit.

It may interest you: Nothing stops violence against women in Mexico

“We started with a work stoppage for interns, for sexual harassment; We express our tiredness and we are no longer going to allow it (…)”, warned Daniela “N”, one of the women who was part of this initiative.

With pink and purple banners, alluding to the demand for a life free of violence, the female residents of Medicine at the Civil Hospital “Dr. Antonio González Guevara” of Tepic, they wrote legends that were kept outside the hospital such as: “They force me to work with my attacker. For a residence without harassment“.

Meanwhile, on the “clothesline of shame” Testimonials such as: “We are going to remove the chairs and now the inmates are going to sit on the assigned legs. Dr. Nicholas X”. “Dr. Junior X from the ER wanted to ‘help’ me take a sample and touched my buttock, in addition to verbally harassing me. I spent 2 months working with my attacker, don’t keep quiet. I am not going to shut up, interns, residents, take care of Junior X, he works at the Tepic civil hospital.”

In some cases it submitted screenshots to show the conversations in which the alleged harassers asked them if they were “open-minded people”, among other things.

It may interest you: This is how International Women’s Day is lived in the world | Gallery

Daniela “N”, one of the presumed victims and deponents of the situation, pointed out that They seek justice and make the situation visible so that it does not happen again.



