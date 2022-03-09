Markie Post, Cameron Diaz’s mother in ‘There’s Something About Mary’, dies

Markie Post was born in California, United States in 1950, and although she was linked to the world of television for her career as a producer, her acting career started a little later than usual, at 40 years old. she started with supporting roles in television series, until her moment came in ‘The Fall Guy’ when she became well known. She also participated in very popular episodes in ‘Vacaciones by the sea’ ‘Cheers’ or ‘The A-Team’. Many of her will also remember her for her role as the lawyer Christine Sullivan in ‘Juzgado de Guardia’, or her performance as Cameron Diaz’s mother in ‘Something About Mary’.

The actress, 70, He passed away last Saturday, August 7. after three years and ten months of fighting cancer. This has been confirmed by his representative, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky to Deadline and their relatives, through a statement: “We were proud of the person who was beyond acting. A person who made elaborate cakes for her friends’ birthdays, sewed the curtains for their new apartments, and He taught us to be kind, loving and forgiving, in a world that sometimes gets very hard.”

However, she never allowed illness to keep her from her passion, which was the world of acting. Between the different chemotherapy sessions, she participated in projects such as ‘Four Christmases and a Wedding’ and a series for ABC called ‘The Kids Are Alright’.

Now, the memory of Markie Post will live on in her husband, the writer Michael A. Ross; her daughters, actresses Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn; and everyone that she loved him.