Magnussen replaces Mazepin at the Haas Formula One team

The Haas team of Formula One has reported this Wednesday that the Danish Kevin Magnussen is the one chosen to replace the Russian Nikita Mazepin as a starting driver in the World Championship and to be the partner of the German Mike Schumacher.

On March 5, Haas terminated its contract with Mazepin, as well as with its sponsor, Uralkali, as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To replace him, Haas has signed Magnussen, who was already with the team between 2017 and 2020, “on a multi-year contract deal.”

The Dane will drive the Haas VF-22 for the first time in the official pre-season tests at the Bahrain International Circuit, between Thursday and Saturday. There will also be Mick Schumacher and the test and reserve driver, the Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi.

Magnussen, 29, is a veteran of the Formula One World Championship, in which he has made 119 appearances, with a podium finish in his debut race (Australia 2014 with McLaren). He previously raced for Haas between 2017 and 2020 after landing at the American-owned team after passing through McLaren (2014 alongside Briton Jenson Button, and 2015 to replace Spaniard Fernando Alonso at the Australian Grand Prix) and Renault (2016 ).

The driver, born on October 5, 1992 in Roskilde, achieved ninth place in the 2018 World Championship with Haas, and finished in the ‘top 10’ in 11 of the 21 races, including two fifth places, in Bahrain and Austria.

In total, Magnussen has contested 79 F1 grands prix throughout his first year at the Kannapolis-based team. His last race as a Haas driver was at the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After leaving F1, in 2021 Magnussen contested the US IMSA SportsCar Championship with the ‘Chip Ganassi Racing’ team. In his first year he achieved a victory, three second places and a third to finish seventh.

The following year he only contested one race in that event, and also made his debut in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the ‘High Class Racing’ team and in the LMP2 category together with his father, Jan. He also contested one IndyCar race, with ‘Arrow McLaren SP’ at Road America, in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA.

Obviously I was very surprised, but I was equally excited to receive the call from the Haas F1 Team,” Magnussen said in a team statement.

“I was looking in another direction regarding my commitments for 2022, but the opportunity to return to racing in Formula One, and with a team that I know extremely well, was simply too attractive. I really have to thank both Peugeot and ‘Chip Ganassi Racing’ for releasing me quickly, they are both great organisations,” adds the Dane.