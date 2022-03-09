Leonardo DiCaprio reveals why he invests in a champagne brand

American film actor Leonardo DiCaprio bought a stake in the capital of the French house of telmont champagneaccording to its majority owner, Rémy Cointreau, in a context in which luxury brands seek alliances with celebrities to broaden their appeal.

From protecting biodiversity on their land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically reduce their environmental footprint, which makes me proud to join them as an investor,” DiCaprio said in a statement.

In February 2021, LVMH’s Moet Hennessy purchased a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and French beverage company Rémy Cointreauwhose rivals are Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck collaboration deals with celebrities in their bid to appeal to younger customers, and pop star Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncealready participates in the sportswear brand Ivy Park.

DiCaprio is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Oscar winner in 2016 for his role in the film The Revenantwhile his other successful films have been Titanic and The Wolf of Wall Street.

