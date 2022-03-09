Leonardo DiCaprio, how much did you get paid for Titanic?

Leonardo DiCaprio is a consummate star in show business heaven: his films are guarantees that the public will have a good time, for example, Titanic is one of his biggest successes and since the filming of the sinking of said ship, the opposite has happened to him to the actor because his fame did nothing but rise along with his salary.

But the idea of ​​​​recording this film directed by James Cameron was not completely to Leo’s liking because he was just beginning to receive good reviews in independent roles, so an important person in the actor’s life arrived to convince him: Kate Winslet.

The actress and one of DiCaprio’s inseparable ones convinced the 47-year-old actor to make this film and apparently they were not wrong because from one moment to another they became the best-known artists on the planet and privacy was a concept that they never knew again. .

But with the same fame the recognitions also came, since Leo was nominated for the Golden Globe Awards in 1998 for said film and from that moment the best projects for the actor arrived; So much so that he now has the luxury of choosing.

How old was Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic?

Leo was just 21 years old when he decided to film the movie of what is perhaps the most famous ship in the history of cinema, which was released on December 19, 1997 and over time has become a classic.

This actor has not only worked with personalities such as director Cameron, but also with the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino and one of those who has become his favorite: Martin Scorsese.

How much did DiCaprio earn for Titanic?

Leonardo got into the suit of Jack Dwason to play one of the most memorable roles that the actor has and for which he received the modest amount of 2.5 million dollars; However, after an agreement with the studio, he was able to obtain part of the film’s profits, for which he ended up obtaining about 40 million dollars.

Another important case is that of his new film released on Netflix called “Don’t look up” because according to the Cinemascómics site, the platform would have spent around 30 million dollars to have him among the cast that included other figures such as Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett.

With this, Leonardo DiCaprio had a takeoff since he starred in Titanic and now he can not only show off the Oscar he won for “The Revenant”, but also the zeros that his bank account has.