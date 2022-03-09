Leonardo DiCaprio donates $10 million to Ukraine’s military

the grandmother of Leonardo Dicaprio He was born in Odessa, in southern Ukraine, from where he moved to Germany in 1917.

The actor, raised by his mother, Irmelin, and his grandmother, was accompanied by both to various premieres of his most famous and successful films, such as titanica and The man in the iron mask.

For their part, Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher pledged to match up to $3 million in donations, with the goal of raising $30 million in total.

The couple revealed that they were currently at $15 million, half of the goal they ultimately want to meet. The funds raised will be donated to shelter Ukrainian refugees.