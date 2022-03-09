Leonardo Dicaprio donates $10 million to Ukraine, his grandmother’s land

He did not limit himself to a call for peace, like several famous colleagues, but the actor Leonardo Dicaprio wanted to take action and donated $10 million to support Ukraine, which lives two weeks of terror due to the Russian invasionreported the European portal Polish News.

And it is that in addition to being an activist in various environmental and social causes, DiCaprio would have been motivated because her grandmother, Helena, is Ukrainian and who raised him with his mother.

With both women holding their arms, the gallant 47 years came to several premieres of his films, including Titanic, The Man in the Iron Mask and The Aviator.

According to Polish News, the actor’s donation was revealed by the Visegrad International Fund, that promotes development in Eastern Europe.

Like the immortal ‘Jack’, other celebrities also mobilized to help the Ukrainian people, like the actors Mila Kunis, who is ukrainian, and Ashton Kutcher, American star, who opened an account on the platform gofoundmewith the aim of raising $30 million and that in five days already They carry $18.9 million.