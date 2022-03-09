Leonardo DiCaprio donates $10 million to his grandmother’s native Ukraine

Leonardo DiCaprio and his maternal grandmother Helene IndenBirken at the premiere of “The Aviator” in 2005.

Today, March 9, marks the 13th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and many people are stepping up to help the war-torn country.

Leonardo Dicaprio is one of those people who have stood in solidarity with the nation by donating $10 million in aid and it is that the reason behind his contribution also has a personal connection.

The actor’s maternal grandmother, Helene Indenbirken, was born in Odessa, Ukraine.as Jelena Stepanovna Smirnova, but later emigrated to Germany with her parents in 1917. Helene gave birth to Leonardo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in a bomb shelter in Germany in 1943.

DiCaprio’s mom was a single mother and raised the actor alone after divorcing George DiCaprio, when Leo was just a year old. The young Leo was also very fond of his grandmother Helene, who always supported his acting career until she died in 2008 at the age of 93. Helene even used to accompany him on red carpets.

Until now, no one knew who this large donation had come from, since DiCaprio had kept the secret. However, an unexpected leak has caused information about the actor’s kind act to surface.

Ukraine has been under Russian invasion for nearly two weeks, resulting in thousands of deaths and widespread destruction of homes, schools and hospitals.

It has also caused the fastest exodus of Europeans since World War II, with more than two million refugees fleeing to neighboring countries.

DiCaprio is one of the most well-known actors on the planet, but his charitable work is just as impressive and the situation in Ukraine, as well as his personal connection to the country, apparently prompted the large donation.

Leonardo’s act also comes after several Hollywood stars including David and Victoria Beckham, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher donated and raised millions in support.

Keep reading: Leonardo DiCaprio accuses Mexico of not protecting the last specimens of the Vaquita Marina

– Leonardo DiCaprio invests in companies dedicated to producing cultured meat

– This is the fabulous mobile home that Leonardo DiCaprio has

– The Pentagon reported that Russian troops remain intact and the plan to surround Kiev is maintained

– Ukrainian mother was killed with her two children at the hands of Russian troops while trying to flee the city of Irpin