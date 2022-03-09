Leonardo DiCaprio donated a millionaire sum to help Ukraine | Chronicle

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukrainewhich has kept the whole world on edge for the last two weeks, the renowned American actor Leonardo Dicaprio surprised the whole world by making a generous donation to the Ukrainian army.

The protagonist of “titanicadonated 10 million dollars of his personal fortune to help Ukraine in their war and humanitarian efforts at this difficult time that the European country is experiencing.

However, the surprise was not total because DiCaprio is known for participating in different social and humanitarian causes.. Although this time, there is a personal reason that very few know and that influenced the actor to help the Ukrainian people.

The maternal grandmother of the protagonist of “The wolf of Wall Street“, call Helene Indenbirkenwas born in Odessa, a port city located in the south of Ukraine on the edge of the Black Sea, and emigrated with his parents to Germany, in 1917, where the interpreter’s mother was born.

The Hollywood star, also recognized for being a militant in favor of caring for the environment, was raised mainly by his mother, so in his childhood he was very close to his ukrainian grandmother.

Helene, who always supported the actor before achieving his successful career, died in 2008 at the age of 93.

Although DiCaprio he intended not to make his donation publicthe information of the generous amount of money contributed was leaked to the media through the Visegrad International Fund, a project intended for financial support with international initiatives.

In addition, the Ukrainian press agency ukrinform assured that the money allocated by the actor it is the largest single sum donated to Ukraine to date during the invasion of the Russian army.

Other Hollywood stars who raised money for Ukraine

Other well-known and world-famous actors were involved in raising funds for Ukraine. Among them are Mila Kunisborn in the Ukrainian city of Chernovtsi, and her husband, Ashton Kutcherwho has Czech and Irish ancestry.

both performers pledged to contribute three million dollars and they set a goal of raising 30 million in total. According to sources close to the couple, they have already collected about 15 million dollars.

Jovovich mileanother Hollywood actress born in Ukraine, showed her immense pain for what her country of origin is going through and even recalled “the trauma and terror he experienced“His dad in the Yugoslav war.

For its part, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Livelyparticipated in a fundraiser for Ukraine and promised to double each amount contributed by donors.

While, Angelina Jolie He was one of the first Hollywood stars to speak out publicly against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In her role as a goodwill ambassador for Acnur, the United Nations High Committee for Refugees, the actress posted a forceful message on her Instagram account.

“Like many of you, I am praying for the people of Ukraine”, indicated Jolie, who also assured that her intention was “ensure protection and basic human rights to those who were displaced and to refugees in the region”.

In the meantime, Robert DeNiro told a meeting at Cambridge University that everything possible should be done to stop Russian aggression against Ukrainians.