León was beaten by the Seattle Sounders in Concachampions

La Fiera is on the verge of another failure in the CONCACAF Champions League. The 3-0 at home of the Seattle Sounders has her almost mortally wounded and now she will have to appeal to a great comeback next week in the “den”.

In the end, those three could well have been four or even five, had it not been for another enormous performance by Rodolfo Cota and the lack of aim of the Major League Soccer squad that could not even count on its two main attacking references, cases the Uruguayan Nicolás Lodeiro and the Peruvian Raúl Ruidíaz.

A better start was of no use to the emeralds, if in the end, they had no answer for the rival’s high pressure. Until before the 20th minute, everything was going well for the felines, having possession of the ball and giving it circulation in the opposite field, although not without dangerously approaching the goal defended by the Swiss Frei.

León was comfortable, he was not in trouble, however, Mena found himself in an area that was unusual for him and without showing off his defensive skills, he charged Roldán from behind inside the area and the Guatemalan whistler Bryan López did not hesitate to score the penalty maximum. Those from the neighboring country to the north would take advantage at 30′ through Colombian Fredy Montero, who easily deceived Cota from the eleven paces.

With very little, Seattle was winning it, after showing La Fiera a lot of respect at the start. The goal against turned all the green and white lines upside down, there were inaccuracies below, the midfield no longer found the round and forward Dávila had to jump frequently to pull marks.

Those of Ariel Holan did not end up assimilating the first, when eight later the Sounders conceded the second. Roldán crossed from the right and Montero appeared in the heart of the area to solve his double. León looked on the ropes and was once again that ineffective and lackadaisical team that has already made tremendous blunders in the Concachampions on other occasions.

With no more time to wait, already with a complex panorama, the “tamer” sent three modifications to open the plugin. Colombatto, “Fede” Martínez and “El Patrullero” Hernández, were the bets, and that is that the green bellies had only generated one in the first part, the same one that “El Ángel del Gol” wasted.

DISASTROUS NIGHT FOR LEÓN IN SEATTLE!😶 The people of León asked out of place, but Jordan Morris at 90 + 1 signed the liquidator 3-0 over the Fiera #ChampionsLeaguexFOX pic.twitter.com/HYkwDzpKeF – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 9, 2022

The American squad grew to the extent that La Fiera left spaces behind in that need to go for discount. Cota saved in the one-on-one against Morris, then Rusnak also crashed it into the humanity of the Leon goalkeeper, but in a third, Cota no longer had anything to do and Morris signed the third, in an action where it was clearly out of place that it was not reviewed in the VAR. The night for León ended up being sad, disastrous and has left him on the edge of the precipice, again against an MLS rival.

