Kristen Bell supports Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in their controversial confession about their children’s hygiene

The couple formed by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher constantly falls in love with everyone wherever they go. Although now they have opened a great controversy: and everything is to blame your personal hygiene routine.

The couple, who married in 2015, have two children together, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, and during their participation in the podcast ‘Armchair Expert’ of dax shepardhave revealed how they deal with their children’s personal hygiene and their own, something that has divided their fans.

“I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash my armpits, my tits, my holes and my soles,” confessed Mila Kunis, to which Ashton Kutcher He added: “I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and never anything else. I have a Lever 2000 bar of soap that does it every time. Nothing else.”

And although at the moment Dax Shepard already agreed with the idea, now it has been his wife, also an internationally known actress Kristen Bellwho joins his side.

Both have assured The View that his opinion does not differ much from that of Kunis and Kutcher. Because while “we used to give our daughters a bath every night, before bedtime is kind of routine,” Shepard said, but sometimes they forget now that they are older. “And then, somehow, they started sleeping on their own without the routine, and we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'” she says.

“Yes, we forgot,” Bell agreed, which led her husband to insist that “Sometimes five, six days pass. I mean they don’t smell“.

“I’m a big fan of waiting for them to suck. Once you catch a whiff, that’s the way it lets you know you need to clean it up,” confessed Kristen Bell. “There’s a red flag. Because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once they have bacteria, you have to be like, ‘Get in the tub or shower.’ So I don’t hate it. I hope they suck,” she added.

I’m sure you’re interested…

Kristen Bell responds to comments saying she and husband Dax Shepard “can’t stand each other”