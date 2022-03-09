Kris Jenner has a separate cupboard for her dishes

Kris Jenner has an entire room in her house dedicated to fine china, according to recent information.

Like her daughters, the businesswoman and Kardashian family matriarch is known for having expensive taste that unsurprisingly extends to her cookware.

The space, which has been described as a “separate closet,” contains a $598 Hermès cup and saucer, a $640 Gucci teapot and a $460 Hermès saucer.

Jenner’s collection also includes more than 10 complete sets of designer dinnerware.

The contents of her china cabinet were revealed in a post on her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog, Poosh, along with a selection of photographs from her collection.

The article says, “The room is impeccably arranged and perfectly displays its impressive collection.”

“It’s like a mini museum with great lighting around each set and not a cup of tea or a plate out of place. Truly a work of art.”

Readers also had the opportunity to purchase a selection of Hermès and Gucci items.

Kardashian fans craving their dose of the celebrity family will be on the lookout for the countdown to the launch of her new reality show.

the kardashians It’s set to premiere on Hulu in April, but UK viewers can also catch the new incarnation of the reality show on Star, the more “mature” new content arm of Disney Plus.

In a preview, the older Jenner discussed the many “transformations” her daughters have undergone over the past year, which viewers can see in the upcoming series.

The new program aims to pick up where it left off Keeping Up With The Kardashianswhich ended after 20 seasons spanning 12 years.

All members of the Kardashian clan are expected to take part in the new series, with drama that will include eldest daughter Kourtney’s engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Younger sister Kylie Jenner is also expected to feature heavily following the recent birth of her second child, Wolf Webster, with partner Travis Scott.

Fans will also be eager to see what, if any, coverage they will show of Kim’s romance with the TV host. Saturday night LivePete Davidson, who is believed to have started dating in October 2021.

Kim, 41, a mother of four, filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February 2021.