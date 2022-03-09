Kris Jenner has a room just to store her dishes

Kourtney Kardashian explains that she experienced the end of ‘KUWTK’ as something toxic.

We know that they lead a life in style and have no shortage of luxuries, but sometimes we are still surprised by what they show us. The Kardashians are one of the richest families in Hollywood, you just have to see the mansions they have, the luxury trips they take and their dressing rooms, which make any fashion lover sigh. Well, Kris Kardashian has just shown us (for the umpteenth time) how rich she is. The world’s most famous momager has a room in her House Mansion only dedicated to tableware. Yes, you read it right.

In a new interview for Poosh, the ‘blog’ of Kourtney Kardashian, the ‘momager’ gave great detail about this stay. It is a dressing room that she has transformed into a room to store luxury porcelain. Kris Jenner spares no expense when it comes to hosting the most elegant dinner parties, as this collection consists of 10 complete dinnerware sets, including a $650 Gucci teapot and Hermès dishes valued at $600. Only someone with a LOT of money could spend such amounts on these types of items. Look at the room and hallucinate.

poosh

In addition to very luxurious pieces, Kris’s collection includes others that have been designed exclusively for her. One of her most special sets includes a mug with her daughters drawn on it. Look how ideal.

poosh

This room is the paradise of any lover of table decoration. Kris Jenner seems to be one of them, and she has nothing less than four shelves full of the most luxurious crockery. A room that, as you’d expect, is impeccably organized. “It’s like a mini museum with great lighting around each set and not a teacup or plate out of place. Truly a work of art,” Kourtney says on her blog. .

poosh

According to what they say in the ‘post’, the dishes in that room not only have a high economic value, but also sentimental, Well, Kris has been collecting them for years. Well, we had no idea about this ‘momager’ hobby, but she will surely give us more details in the new Kardashian reality show, which will premiere on Disney + on April 14.

