Kim Kardashian: This is how her iconic Balenciaga look looks in other colors, with garbage bags?

The whole world is talking about look what kim kardashian used for Fashion Week in Paris, as it arrived on the catwalk of Balenciaga for the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection with an outfit that did not go unnoticed by anyone, as it covered her entire body, including her pointy shoes, with a yellow ribbon that even prevented her from moving very freely.

Of course, the outfit became a sensation both for the attendees and for the fans of the socialite and users of social networks, who immediately made hundreds of memes about Kim’s appearance, of course, it does not stop being a Fashion Icon.

Something that also drew a lot of attention is that the full jumpsuit It was not designed exclusively for the millionaire businesswoman, as it is part of Balenciaga’s next season’s collection, which includes more than one look made with colored ribbons and is accompanied by XL bags that caused controversy by recalling the famous black bags for the trash.

(Photo: Instagram @storm.infos)

Andrea Meza imitates Kim Kardashian’s extravagant Balenciaga look on the cheap

Would you wear them? This is what these controversial designs look like

These looks are breaking the internet for their originality in the fashion world and the best part is that they were designed in yellow, orange and black, and they all look perfect. During the catwalk, the one that caused the most sensation was the Awar model, who wore the yellow ribbons that read “Balenciaga”, as the model appeared with the black XL bag.

Another of the models wore the same version of the design in orange, with white lenses and the controversial “garbage bag”.

(Photo: Instagram @awarodhiang)

Finally, this design was presented with a black ribbon and white lenses, as well as its respective accessory.

(Photo: Instagram @balenciaga)

Despite the wave of memes and celebrities who “recreated” the look, no one can deny that it has already become one of Balenciaga’s favorites, because as with his totally black outfit, in which he even covered his face, Kim Kardashian set fashion with full overalls.

Such has been the relevance of this iconic outfit that even the Bratz doll brand presented a design inspired by the famous one that we have no doubt you will want to have right now.

KEEP READING

Alejandro Betancourt opens up about his experience in the NXIVM case and his relationship with Keith Raniere | podcast

Women’s Day: SHE was the first female Veterinary Doctor in Mexico

Earth will run out of oxygen; scientists reveal DATE