Kim Kardashian speaks publicly for the first time about her relationship with Pete Davidson

Finally Kim Kardashian has spoken publicly for the first time about her relationship with Pete Davidson and revealed details that we will know very soon in his new Hulu series. After months of starting their romance, the socialite answered an important question about her new boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian was as a special guest on the program “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021, the same one in which she works Peter Davidson. After his funny participation, rumors of a possible romance between the businesswoman and the comedian began to emerge.

While neither of them confirmed anything, they were subtly seen walking together in restaurants, on vacation and until over time they were shown holding hands, hugging and more recently kissing in public.

Months later, Pete Davidson made his relationship with Kim Kardashian public by calling her “girlfriend” during an interview. However, the creator of Skims had not commented on the matter until now.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time

The Kardashian sisters along with their matriarch posed and offered an extensive interview for the magazine Variety in its March issue. As part of the promotion of their new series “The Kardashians”, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kris talked about what we will see in the reality show.

“I have not filmed with him”, confessed Kim Kardashian regarding the appearance of Pete Davidson in “The Kardashians”. “And I’m not opposed to doing it. It’s just not what he does, but if there was an event and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to go away. I think I could film something very exciting that is about to happen, but it would not be for this season.”

Kim Kardashian confessed that on the show she will explain all the details of her relationship with Pete Davidson. “I’ll talk about how we met, who approached who, how it all happened and all the details you want to know. I’m definitely open to talking about it and explaining it in short”, he declared.