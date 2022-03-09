Kim Kardashian speaks for the first time about her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson | People | Entertainment

kim kardashian has decided to speak openly about her courtship with the American comedian Peter Davidson (Saturday night Live), telling his followers that they will be able to see everything on his new reality series The Kardashianswhich he will share with his family, on the channel streaming Hulu, from April 14.

Of course, the 41-year-old businesswoman has clarified that Davidson, 28, has not recorded with her to appear on the show. “Not that I object. It’s just that this is not what he does. But if I was at an event and he goes, he’s also not going to tell the cameras to back off.”

Yes promises to tell in some episode how she and Davidson met and who spoke to whom first, “and how it happened and the details that everyone wants to know; I am open to talk and I will explain everything.”

When talking about Kanye West, Kardashian put forward that living in the public eye and having disagreements is not easy, and that she believes in handling things in private. She assured that She doesn’t think the time will come when she criticizes the father of her children on television. “That’s not me, and I don’t think that would make me feel good. I am always respectful of what the children are going to see.”

Before the relationship ended, West had filmed several scenes for the Hulu series.

“The reality is that we will always be a family. We will always have love and respect for each other. And if at times it doesn’t seem like it, there are other super-positive moments. I think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but they can get better.” (AND)