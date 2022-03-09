Kim Kardashian jokes about her viral ‘look’ with duct tape

Throughout all these years, there is one thing that kim kardashian He has amply shown us: that he has a great sense of humor. We already saw it when she joked about her divorce from Kanye West in her famous monologue or that time she declared that she had no idea how marriage works in Paris Hilton’s wedding speech. Now, we have proven again that, when it comes to ‘trolling’ herself, no one can beat her. In recent days, the businesswoman has given much to talk about for the famous ‘look’ with duct tape that she wore to the Balenciaga fashion show. A curious dress that has given rise to all kinds of ridicule, to which she has joined.

If there’s one other thing we know about Kim, it’s that she doesn’t mind taking chances with the most extravagant looks. The last one she has worn has caused a furor on social networks, especially after she shared the ‘making of’ of this curious style. One of the most hilarious parodies of this curious outfit has been made by Robyn Schall.

The New York comedian has imitated the ‘look’ of the businesswoman and has put it on to go on the subway (we would have paid to have seen it live). Well, and she has also dared to enter a Balenciaga store and joke about the prices. Video is gold.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Kardashians are more than used to having their lives made parodies. Without going any further, a comedian recently joked about Kourtney and Travis’s wedding, and they reacted in the best way. In this sense, Kim is the same as her sister Kourtney, because both have shown a great sense of humor. Far from taking this video badly, the businesswoman seems to have reacted with a lot of humor. The businesswoman has shared the video in her ‘stories’ and has added the ’emoji’ of laughter.

kim kardashianInstagram

After a few complicated months, it seems that things are straightening out in Kim Kardashian’s life, who has won the legal battle against Kanye West and has finally been officially declared single. For his part, the rapper does not stop sharing very strange posts on his social networks (he wrote a poem comparing divorce with all the bad things you can imagine), although the businesswoman ignores all this.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io