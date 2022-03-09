Kim Kardashian Goes Viral in Her Vetements Trench Coat and Leather Mask

kim kardashian He is trying to tell us something with his latest looks in which he has appeared with his face covered in its entirety. Yesterday he did it again. A couple of days before the MET Gala, the businesswoman arrived at her hotel in New York and we wonder if it is the prelude to what we will see at the ‘Fashion Oscars’.

Clad in leather from head to toe (literally), SKIMS founder Kim Kardashianwas seen in the Big Apple with a outfit signed by Vetements for their spring/summer 2019 collection. A mask, matching a trench coat, gloves and high boots – all in black – were the stylistic elements that made this another of the most commented looks, who for several weeks has been following a line that many consider ‘dark’ in regard to her wardrobe: absence color, looks with layers or with your face fully covered.

It’s fair to think that Kim is doing what she does best: causing a buzz on the Internet through pieces that we hardly see on a day-to-day basis. The truth is that, whether or not you are an admirer of the kardashian family and his endless empire, it must be admitted that reality show star She is probably in her most interesting style era and what she communicates between the lines through her outfits is what really matters (going viral is a side effect).

Her latest look is a creation of Demna Gvasalia for her brand Vetements. Described by Vogue Runway as an outfit with an ‘S & M’ (sado-masochistic) mask, it is actually one more expression on an unpromising war scenario, the designer was inspired by the Abkhazian War (1992-1993) that he lived through During their childhood. Regarding the look he wears today kim kardashian – number 18 in the collection – the Georgian explained that it represents ‘the war’.