Kim Kardashian gets dressed in packing tape for Balenciaga’s message

Kim Kardashian is a specialist in capturing attention. The influencer has appeared in the Balenciaga parade of the Paris Fashion Week fully dressed in yellow packing tape on a black jumpsuit. And it is literal. What happens is that it is not a tape that can be bought in a DIY store, but rather a brand proposal to launch an important message to the world.

The adhesive tape, which covered Kim’s entire body (boots and bag included), except for her head, on which she wore sunglasses and wet hair, and her hands, had all of its pieces written in black with the name of the brand and with it its creative director, Demna Gvasalia, who is Georgian, intended raise awareness of the plight of refugees from Ukraine with the symbolism of packing tape. In addition, Gvasalia left in the seats before the parade t-shirts with the ukrainian flag for attendees to wear and dedicate the event to them.

“This show needs no explanation. It is dedicated to courage, resistance and the victory of love and peace,” wrote the Georgian, who assured that he thought about canceling the parade because at the moment it seemed “absurd. But then I realized that canceling it would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years. I decided that now I can’t sacrifice parts of myself to that senseless and heartless war of the ego”he wrote on his Instagram account.

Kardashian, one of the muses of Gvasalia, has shared on their networks the making of of her dress, who has achieved, once again, the goal of attracting all eyes, although she herself admitted between laughs that with so much adhesive tape it was not going to be easy for her to sit in the first row from which the parade followed.