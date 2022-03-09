Kim Kardashian fears Pete Davidson will be “freaked out” by Kanye West’s attacks after the rapper “killed” him in a video

KIM Kardashian is reportedly worried that Pete Davidson will “freak out” over Kanye West’s scathing attacks on him.

In recent weeks, Kanye has called Pete a “d**khead,” threatened to “punch him a**” and tried to “kill and bury” him in his latest music video.

Amid repeated teasing from Kanye, Kim, 41, is reportedly worried the drama will “drive away” her 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star boyfriend, whom she began dating in October.

“As confident as a woman like Kim is, she is still human and therefore has her insecurities when it comes to relationships, just like everyone else,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“Kim is really falling for Pete in a lot of ways. She sees the good heart she has for her, makes her laugh, supports her.

“Pete really is what Kim has been looking for in a man, but she worries that maybe all this drama with Kanye will push him away or even scare him away.”

In January, Kanye, 44, leaked text messages purportedly from Kim pleading with him to stop causing drama.

The caption read: “You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone is going to hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”

Another text, in a now-deleted post, read: “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private?”

In his new song Eazy, Kanye threatened to “beat up” Pete and rapped, “God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson.”

He followed up with a haunting music video for the track, in which he decapitated and buried a figure that resembled Pete.

In recent weeks, Kanye has also accused Kim of kidnapping his daughter Chicago, criticized his daughter North’s upbringing and claimed he believes he has beaten her.

KIM’S WIN

Amid their bitter feud, Kim won a legal victory last week when she was declared legally single.

The Skims founder had said in her bachelorette petition that she was “emotionally distraught” over Kanye’s nasty attacks on social media.

“I very much want a divorce. Although I wish our marriage had been successful, I have come to realize that there is no way to repair our marriage,” she said.

“Kanye disagrees, but at least he seems to have figured out that I want to end our marriage, even if he doesn’t.”

IT’S OVER

Kim filed for divorce from the artist in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The exes have four children together: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

After being declared single, Kim and Pete celebrated with a romantic stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

