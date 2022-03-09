Kim Kardashian fans say the same thing about her last photo

Kim Kardashian has a knack for turning each and every one of her Instagram posts into a viral affair. A few days ago, he shared some photos in his pool that gave a lot to talk about, and days later the story repeated itself after publishing some ‘selfies’ in which he wore a motorcycle helmet (even Rosalía spoke about it). What if she has again generated a stir in the networks? Of course, we are talking about Kim Kardashian.

The businesswoman has once again boasted of her spectacular figure with some photos in a bikini, which leads us to wonder if she lives in swimwear 24/7. On this occasion, the reason that she has the fans quite revolutionized has to do with some simple accessories (note the irony) with which she combined her ‘nude’ swimsuit. It is a necklace and some XL bracelets that, by the way, seem to be anything but light.

At this point, that Kim Kardashian wears extravagant ‘looks’ should not surprise anyone, especially after seeing her latest outfit at the Balenciaga show. However, Kardashian fans are still amazed at her particular style and have not been slow to let the businesswoman know how strange their complements seem to them.

These plugins, which could have just come out of a toolbox for giants, have given quite a lot to talk about in the comments section. “Kim, what’s that on your neck?” asks a fan, quite bewildered. “Has anyone else seen this necklace and bracelet set and thought, ‘Oh my God, this is perfect for the beach?'” writes another, while a third says, “Very pretty, but can you explain those accessories to me?” .

Another of her fans has made reference to that famous episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ in which the businesswoman loses her expensive earrings in the pool: “Try not to lose the earrings, Kimberly.” Anyway, Kim and her fans always giving us ‘big moments’.

