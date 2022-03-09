Kim Kardashian Defends Herself From Kanye West Attacks; he answers

Digital Millennium

A few months ago we saw kim kardashian show off the designs kanye-west on the Met gala, showing that they had a good relationship after their divorce. But although everything seemed to go well at firstthe conflicts between them they didn’t take long to do audiences when the rapper began a series of attacks against businesswoman in social networks, messages to those faced by the socialite.

The dispute took a new turn after kanye-west share through Instagram a screenshot of a video he made his daughter North West on TikTok, account that belongs to Kim Kardashian. In his publication, the singer pointed out that he was against his eldest daughter be active on the platform of life.

“Since this is my first divorce, Do I need to know what to do about my daughter putting herself on TikTok against my will?“wrote the producer.

Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West

Although the reality star Keeping Up with the Kardashians She had preferred to remain silent in the face of her ex-husband’s constant complaints, this time she decided to break the silence and talk about how painful this process has been.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok that North can create. As a parent who is the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing everything I can to protect our daughter. while allowing you to express your creativity in whatever medium you want with adult supervision,” he said.

He pointed out that TikTok is a channel for his daughter to have fun, he also clarified that the divorce process has been complicated for all his children, a situation that worsens due to West’s false accusations.

“Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative way and public is only causing more pain for everyone. I wish to handle all matters relating to our children privately And I hope that he can finally respond to the third lawyer he has had in the last year to resolve any matter amicably.”

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian again

After the influencer’s statement, the artist resorted again to his Instagram where he assured that Kim forced him to make a pdrug screening test.

“What do you mean main supplier ? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security inside the house to play with my son and then you accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after party in Chicago because you accused me of being high… Tracy Romulus (friend of her ex) stop manipulating kim to make it so,” he wrote.

