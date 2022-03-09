Khloé Kardashian breaks her silence on Tristan Thompson’s infidelity and paternity scandal

After months of the truth coming out, Khloé Kardashian Finally Breaks Her Silence on Ex-Partner Tristan Thompson’s Cheating and Paternity Scandal. The socialite assured in a recent interview that although it is not an easy subject for her, she accepts it as part of her life.

Khloé Kardashian had an unstable relationship with Tristan Thompson from 2016 to mid-2021. As a result of their romance, which was not so turbulent at first, they had their daughter True.

After the multiple infidelities on the part of the basketball player, including when she was pregnant and the time he was unfaithful with her best friend Kylie JennerTristan and Khloé were constantly breaking up and coming back.

It was until 2021 that they finally separated definitively after a new infidelity of Tristan Thompson, this time with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. While there was hope of returning once more, it came to light that Nichols had gotten pregnant by the basketball player.

After tristan thompson admitted his infidelity and fathering the baby, he wrote a public apology to the mother of his only daughter. However, this time Khloé Kardashian decided not to return with him anymore.

Khloé Kardashian breaks her silence on the Tristan Thompson scandal

The Kardashian sisters with their matriarch star in the March issue of the magazine Variation, same to which they offered a photo session along with an extensive interview. While Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first timeKhloé confessed that she will touch on the sensitive topic in her new reality show for Hulu.

“I wish I never had to talk about it because it’s not a fun topic to talk about.but it is part of my life journey, so we will see more of that in the program, ”said the businesswoman in the interview.

In addition to what has already been said, Tristan Thompson made an appearance in the trailer for “The Kardashians”, the Hulu reality show that is about to be released, so we will see more of him with Khloé Kardashian.