Kendall Jenner wears the most versatile Nike sneakers of the 2022 trends

Kendall Jenner feel a resounding predilection for a cluster of shoes. We could start by bringing to the scene his stylistic inclination towards high black boots that provide a hint of elegance due to his minimalism, the footwear cowboy style that transforms all outfits with midi skirts, and sandals with fine straps that adapt without any inconvenience to both leather pieces and tailored constructions. Even so, at no time would it be wise to forget the long-awaited tennis, those who continue to meddle vehemently in the street style.

In one of her last appearances where she went to carry out her exercise routine, the renowned businesswoman and model, Kendall Jennerhe used some high waist leggings, matching top, sweatshirt within the range of earth tones and sunglasses to give us the perfect casual outfit. But what has caught our attention the most within its look signed by Nike garments, have been his tennisAlso from the same brand.

Kendall Jenner’s latest look is behind the most versatile Nike sneakers

Kendall Jenner consumes a look of tennis and leggings from Nike. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A prioriwe might think that the sneakers in question could only be assembled with leggings in tones of a similar chromatic conversation, but if we dissect every detail, and also analyze the trends in tennis of the season, we will see that they are also capable of distilling their own personality to be consumed in endless combinations.

Its ocher hue is the first glimpse that brings them closer to the concept of versatility, while its silhouette close to the foot allows delicacy to form an elemental part of the equation. a hint of color in sneakers It corresponds perfectly with the commitment of firms such as Bottega Veneta, Lanvin and Givenchy, who have not hesitated to go on the catwalk sneakers that flirt with the vigorous orange tone, red and light blue.

How else to combine tennis what Kendall Jenner sample in your last sharing? With bootcut jeans in a calm blue tone, or with a style made up of white jeans with a silhouette wide leg minimally restrained, tank top shirt and a coat in tone with the details of the tennis.