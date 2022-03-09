Keanu Reeves reveals himself as a rock fanatic

The actor Keanu Reeves chooses among many songs a famous Rock to listen to for the rest of his life. Keanu Reeves | Source: Diffusion



Keanu Reeves is a 57-year-old Canadian actor. who is well known for his role in films such as the John Wick franchise or his resounding success as the protagonist of the science fiction saga Matrix. Reeves has been praised for his versatility in portraying his roles, earning several awards along the way and multiple nominations.







Keanu Reeves is a rock fan

The Matrix actor recently had an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where a questionnaire of 15 somewhat personal questions was asked so that viewers could learn a little more about the artist. It’s called the ‘Colbert Questionnaire’, which is a classic interviewer show that Keanu couldn’t refuse to answer.

One of the questions in the questionnaire focused on music, in which the actor was asked what would be the song he would choose to listen to for the rest of his life, where after hesitating a bit because it was a somewhat difficult question due to the many answers that could be givenReeves decided on the Rock genre, choosing “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by the band Joy Division.

A little about the band Joy Division

Joy Division was an English post-punk band, formed in 1976 with members Ian Curtis, Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Stephen Morris. The band had several hits throughout their career and were highly acclaimed by British critics. The single “Love Will Tear Us Apart” chosen by Reeves is the most popular from his last album titled Closer released from 1980.