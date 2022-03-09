Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to drop actor Johnny Depp’s lawsuit

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in a permanent conflict since 2016. Find out what has happened with each of the demands!

Last update: 01 February, 2022

The marriage of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard only lasted 15 months, but has starred in one of the most intense legal trials. Since the end of the relationship in 2016, Neither party has paused the conflict and they have filed multiple lawsuits.

It all started when Amber Heard filed for divorce and a restraining order. This, because she claimed that Depp had physically and psychologically abused her throughout the relationship.

However, the actor always stated that these facts were a lie. In that way, heThey reached an agreement in which it was stipulated that the actress would withdraw the precautionary measures if Johnny paid her 7 million dollars. to donate to foundations.

In 2018, the mess was rekindled after Amber exposed in The Washington Post that she had suffered acts of domestic violence. Because of that, Depp once again denied the facts and filed a lawsuit for slander.

Johnny Depp Resources

The actor filed the lawsuit for defamation in 2019 and with it he hopes to have a compensation of 50 million dollars. Well, he considers that his ex-wife has posed lies that have truncated his professional projects.

In the midst of each of the conflicts, Johnny Depp also decided to sue “The Sun” because in a 2018 publication he called him a “batterer of women”. However, Amber Heard was the newspaper’s witness and the judge, after hearing the versions of both parties, agreed with the media.

Due to this, Heard filed an appeal so that the demand made by Depp was cancelled. But Judge Penney Azcarate rejected the request and said that the process had to continue.

The judge’s argument is that the case with The Sun is separate. This, since the newspaper exposed the real statements that the woman issued, but now it remains to prove whether these versions are true.

A) Yes, Johnny Depp received legal support to continue preparing his tests and appear for the final trial that will take place in 2022.

The current landscape

Apart from this, Depp has pointed out that he doubts that Amber Heard gave the dollars to the foundations. Therefore, filed another lawsuit to clarify the destination of that money.

As a result, a New York judge ordered the Civil Liberties Union to show evidence indicating that the money reached the entities. Therefore, the fate of these events may also be crucial for next year’s confrontation.

In addition, in recent times some recordings have been revealed where the woman claims to have hit Depp. In this way, the trial has collected new evidence and the disposition is still at one of its most critical points.

