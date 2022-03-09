Juarense mother involved in beating in Querétaro stadium

Juarez City.- The mother of the family nodded her head and with a gesture of pain that precedes crying when asked if her son is the man in the green shirt, similar to the uniform of the Bravos de Juárez soccer team, who appears in photographs and videos taken at the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro, where on Saturday there was a pitched brawl that left at least 26 injured.

“I can’t say no to him,” he replied yesterday from behind the gate of the house where he has lived for 30 years.

He had watery eyes and dark circles. She said that she has not been able to sleep since Saturday, that she puts herself in the place of the families of the injured and, above all, that she is in fear of reprisals against her family because her address circulates on various social networks.

“I’m scared, because many people took out my son’s address, said that they knew his mother’s address and that he was probably here. No, I don’t have anyone here,” said the 51-year-old woman.

His son is Juan Gerardo DC, one of the attendees at the soccer match between the Atlas de Guadalajara and Gallos Blancos de Querétaro teams, whose images of violence and cruelty have already gone around the world.

Distinguishable by the green shirt of the local soccer club, the man from Juarez -with beige pants and glasses on his forehead- is seen in a video while, along with other attendees, he kicks a man who was already on the ground, with the torso naked and inert before the beating.

His name circulated from the following Sunday on social networks, where his voter card was also spread later with the address of his mother’s house, in a sector of the working population located in the south of Juárez, which is still one of the cities with the highest number of homicides in Mexico.

His mother, who asked not to be identified, said that Juan Gerardo has not lived at home for about a year, and that she found out that he was in the Querétaro stadium because an acquaintance sent him one of the photographs, so who called him on the phone on Sunday morning.

“I told him what happened? Look at everything that has happened. Why didn’t you get out if you saw that they started hitting each other there and everything? (He said) to calm down, that it was going to happen, nothing more, ”she commented.

In an interview, she added that this was the last time she spoke to him, that she does not know where she is and that no authority has come looking for her. The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), separately, also reported not having an arrest warrant.

The first two names of Juan Gerardo -without surnames- appeared on Monday in the list released by the Querétaro government on which it called 26 “main aggressors” detected in the stadium, for which the Specialized Homicide Investigation Unit carried out 21 searches in five municipalities of that entity.

In the neighborhood where his mother lives, Juan Gerardo’s neighbors said they had known him for 30 years and did not remember that he was problematic or violent, but that he had been “a normal, happy, content child, always playing soccer,” who behaved well and went to school.

Later, he narrated, he cut short his studies when he was in high school, working and going to the soccer games of the teams that had been in Juárez, which he also followed to other locations.

“I know that he did something bad and was perhaps in a bad way… at that moment (…) I put myself in the place of the family that is suffering for their children; I hope they get out soon, that their health doesn’t get any worse, and I apologize to myself; They are things that no, I don’t… As I say: here at home you are one, I can no longer tell you outside, among friends, I can no longer tell you, but here it was different, ”he said.

“Many times people sometimes speak badly of one, as parents, who say ‘it happened at home, that’s why they grow up like that, rebellious’. Me, not because the problem is there right now, but ask everyone, those who own the houses, ask them, who saw it since they were little: I was always behind them, ‘get over here, put on, take off’… But unfortunately, when they are older they take their way and many times some do pay attention, others do not, “he added.