Johnny Depp. Try new trial against newspaper after exhibiting violence

The actor’s lawyersAmerican Johnny Depp They will try from Thursday to convince the English justice system to allow them to appeal after losing a highly publicized defamation trial in November against the British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star, who exposed his drug abuse and extravagant lifestyle to public scrutiny at a high-stakes trial in London, has already tried unsuccessfully to appeal, after which he went straight to the Court of Appeal. British.

But Judge Nicholas Underhill specified in February that in order to obtain the right to a second trial, his lawyers must provide new evidence, which they are preparing to do starting this Thursday and until the end of the month at the risk of adding more sordid details about the chaotic relationship between Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34.

The actor was seeking to clear his reputation but ended up being forced to give up his role as the evil Gellert Grindelwad in the next film in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, which will now be played by the Danish Mads Mikkelsen, as a result of the November sentence.

That trial, held before the High Court in London, began in the wake of an April 2018 headline in which The Sun wondered how British writer JK Rowling could accept this “wife beater” in the movie “Fantastic Beasts” , a derivative of the magical universe of Harry Potter.

During three weeks of hearings in July, Depp strove to prove that he had never hit Heard despite the couple’s violent relationship, married from 2015 to 2017.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” assured that the phrase written by the English newspaper had damaged his image in Hollywood, putting his career in danger. For this, he sued the publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its CEO, Dan Wootton.

NGN based its defense on 14 alleged cases of Depp’s abuse of Heard, which it unraveled in great detail during the process. And he managed to convince the judge, who considered that “the defendants have shown that what they published, in the sense that their words have as I have understood them, was substantially true.”

Depp’s lawyers, however, had made an effort to present Heard as the real violent of the couple and a “compulsive liar” who had fabricated a case against the actor for years to propel his career.

The judge “disregarded the mountain of evidence against [de Heard] by police officers, medical personnel, his own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and a series of documentary evidence that completely dismantled the allegations, point by point,” said Jenny Afia, of Depp’s legal team.

The case, billed as “the biggest libel trial of the 21st century in England,” brought the dirtiest rags from the tumultuous marriage out into the sun. The court heard lurid stories of drug abuse, feces in the marriage bed, suspected infidelity and a severed finger with a bottle during a violent fight.

Acknowledging abusing drugs and alcohol, the actor assured that in his years of marriage to Heard he took drugs so much that “he was not in a position” to hurt the model and movie star.

And that he had never laid a hand on a woman, a statement supported by the written testimonies of his ex-partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder.

Depp met the actress of “The Danish Girl” and “Aquaman” on the set of “Diario de un seductor” (“The Rum Diaries” in Spain) in 2011 and they married in February 2015 in Los Angeles. They divorced two years later.

The actress then spoke of “years” of “physical and psychological” violence, accusations that Depp vehemently denied.

