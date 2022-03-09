Johnny Depp returns to the cinema, after four years for scandal with ex-wife Amber Heard

After being banned from the franchises of Pirates of the Caribbean and fantastic animalsand that Hollywood will close the doors to new projects, derived from the judicial process that he faces against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard, the actor Johnny Depp will resume his career participating in an important film. It was recently revealed that the interpreter of characters such as Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwaldhas been chosen to play the role of King Louis XV in another biographical film to be directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn. Beginning in the summer and running for three months, production will tell the long story of a monarch who reigned for 59 years, suffering numerous accusations of debauchery and corruption, before dying of illness. Prior to this, Johnny Depp was seen in the movies the photographer of Minamata (2020) and Waiting for the Barbarians (2019). In addition to lending her voice in the animated series puffins. Johnny Depp will have to prove that he continues to speak the French language perfectly, having lived in the country for many years during his marriage to model Vanessa Paradis. It may not be the role fans of the actor dream of for his epic comeback, but it will be in a big production. So it may be the beginning of the resurgence of his film career. But this is not the first time that Johnny Depp is part of a scandal, therefore, according to the divinity.es portal, here are some of the biggest scandals that the famous actor has starred in, the same ones that have led him to fame to the abyss

His separation in 2012 from Vanessa Paradis It was in 2012, when the rumors of separation began between Johnny and his first partner, Vanessa Paradis, with whom he had had two children. With his family he lived between Paris, Italy and the United States. Throughout his relationship with Vanessa, Depp got the most stable and most recognized roles of his entire career. Gone were those nights of excess with Kate Moss herself, to give way to a more family life and a true family man. In addition, her wife had also sacrificed a lot for that relationship and she had decided to abandon her career in European cinema to be by her husband’s side and her two children.

His relationship with Amber Heard In 2009, Depp met Amber Heard on the set of the rum diaries, although they were not seen together until his marriage to Vanessa ended. Amber and Johnny married in 2015 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Later, the actor bought an island where the party continued. Their first scandal came when they both decided to introduce their dogs to Australia, without having passed the quarantine and without having the required papers. To avoid the sentence of up to 10 years in prison, Depp and Amber pleaded guilty and recorded a small video, the most delirious, where they apologized.

Depp and Heard were persecuted by the country’s justice for introducing their two dogs illegally, thus skipping the forty that animals entering the country must meet. To avoid a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, both pleaded guilty to falsifying their pets’ papers and recorded a grotesque apology video that soon went viral.

Billboard flops From then on, the films that the actor premiered did not go as well as expected. For example, On Stranger Tides, the latest production of The pirates of the caribbeanIt was the one that grossed the least at the box office. Thus, the films that he was starring during that time the actor were all unprofitable.

For this reason, Forbes magazine considered him the least profitable star in Hollywood. In addition, during all that time, rumors had begun to emerge that their relationship was not going as well as expected. Abusive man? After 15 months of marriage, Amber Heard filed a lawsuit in court and a restraining order. The actress accused the actor of sexist violence and, to prove it, presented several images of her where she could be seen with a bruised face. As he related in that lawsuit, and in the subsequent trial, he had lived a real hell next to Depp. The first attack occurred at the beginning of 2013 when, according to the actress, the actor had become a real “monster”.

In the middle of that same year, there were other attacks, where Depp hit her face, ripped her dress and threw a glass at Amber. The following year, according to Heard’s version, the actor threw various objects at her, such as a chair, slapped her and kicked her.