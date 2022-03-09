JK Rowling is undeterred and opposes project that would facilitate gender change in Scotland » Hero Network

The famous writer of Harry Potter JK Rowling plunges back into the warm waters of controversy. This time through a controversial tweet referring to trans people, specifically women. In short, she pointed out that ‘they were not women’.

The dust that this twitter has raised for now has monumental borders; and the criticism that the writer is receiving They come from all directions. Even part of the cast of Harry Potter including Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe disagree with such a position.

JK Rowling has already seen in the past how doors are closed to her for expressing her ideas in public; the estrangement with Warner It is a living example of that. However, it seems that he does not teach a lesson or simply basks in the controversy.

Exactly this. The law @NicolaSturgeon‘s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused. https://t.co/LPN8cx1Vf4 — JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2022

JK Rowling embarks on another crusade

The JK Rowling tweet we are referring to, directly criticizes the project promoted by Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Chief Minister. In this, he asserts that if this law is approved, it will leave women who are victims of abuse even more defenseless.

Given these statements, the transgender community and its advocates they have unleashed a sea of ​​criticism towards the long-winded writer; including those of the Scottish leader. She is she maintains that this law does not have to affect the most vulnerable women.

Meanwhile JK Rowling is preparing for the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets of which he is co-writer. One wonders if this controversy will not end up negatively affecting the publicity and distribution of the film. Already one of her controversial statements left her aside from the special program ‘Back to Hogwarts’; commemorating the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

