Jennifer Lawrence acknowledges not having sought “quality” with her most criticized films

Now what Jennifer Lawrence has returned through the front door with ‘don’t look up‘, Adam McKay’s long-awaited comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio, the actress has looked back on her career.

The Oscar-winning por ‘The Bright Side’ has always been known in Hollywood for its sincerity and spontaneity in interviews, and this time it was no different.

In a report with Vanity Fair He has opened up about the streak of movies in his career that have not brought him as much success. Specifically frome ‘Passengers’, ‘Mother!’, ‘Red Sparrow’ and ‘Dark Phoenix’ JLaw has been pretty far removed from the industry and the public eye.

“I wasn’t squeezing the quality it should having squeezed,” acknowledges the actress about those projects.

“I just think everyone had had enough of me. It had gotten to a point whereand couldn’t do anything right. If I was walking on a red carpet, it was like, ‘why hasn’t he run?'”, he assures.

“I think that I’ve tried to please everyone most of my life. And working I felt that nobody could get mad at me: ‘ok, I said yes, we do it, nobody gets mad’. And then I felt like I had gotten to a point where people just didn’t like my existence. So that got me out of thinking that the job or your career should bring peace to your soul.”

Now, Lawrence is back with ‘don’t look up‘, which is already receiving great praise from critics, and where it shares a cast with a spectacular lineup: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance or Ariana Grande.

The film is a tragicomedy where an astronomy doctoral student (Lawrence) discovers the trajectory of a massive comet that is heading towards Earth and would extinguish the planet in a matter of 6 months. Along with the doctor who tutors his studies (DiCaprio), he will try by all means to convey to the population the seriousness of his discovery, reaching completely surreal situations on morning news programs or in the Oval Office with the president of the United States.

sure you are interested

Jennifer Lawrence recounts her terrifying experience on a plane: “We were all going to die”