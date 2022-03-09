Jennifer Aniston addresses the rumors of her and David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston responds to rumors about her relationship with David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston He has spoken again about the rumors that linked him to David Schwimmer.

We put you in context: recently, after the long-awaited and magical reunion of ‘Friends’, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were linked in an alleged romance due to the statements they made at the meeting. In case you don’t remember (we doubt it), both stated that they felt a kind of ‘crush’ with each other, and that they didn’t want to give it continuity for reasons that (nobody understands) are now beside the point.

But of course, the ‘fandom’, as it is, apart from fibrillating with those statements, wondered: “Ok, and now that the two are single, will it be time to rekindle that spark?” Shortly after that question became a general assumption and all this in rumors that they were together. Then, Jennifer denied it and David’s representative also denied itand our joy remained in a well.

Now, Jen has been interviewed by the Australian edition of Marie Claire and has talked about the matter a little more, in particular, the messages that came to her when those rumors were still circulating: “This is funny, because I had not read anything about rumors and all of a sudden I got a couple of texts from people basically saying: ‘I thought you guys were on a break, hahaha’. And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I went online to see what was going on and I was like, ‘This is the funniest rumor I’ve ever read and the fastest to shut down.'”

Anyway, to the fans us they don’t care, because the thing is that they are left with the possibility of that ever happening, because that way are They are.

