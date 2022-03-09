Javier Chicharito Hernández is seen next to his children as he has not done for a long time

Even though Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He is usually very discreet with his private life and especially with his facet as a father, sometimes he usually gives his fans some glimpses of what happens in this tender stage of his life. Just as it happened recently, when the footballer was seen as he was, he hadn’t done it for a long time: in the company of Noah and nalathe children he had with Sarah Cohanin a very special moment, something with which he has undoubtedly moved all his followers, who on more than one occasion have commented on his facet as a father away from the public eye.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

It was through his Instagram stories that Chicharito was seen in his most paternal moment, playing with his little ones in an armchair and filling them with kisses, a facet that his fans undoubtedly missed and that after a few months the footballer has finally wanted to share with them. “The best way to recharge batteries”, Javier wrote about the tender image in which the emotional reunion he had with Noah and Nala has been recorded, something that has undoubtedly moved all his followers.

Without a doubt, the photograph that “Chicharito” recently published on his networks has been very special for all his fans, since some time had passed since the handsome LA Galaxy striker had made reference to his paternity. As it happened at the end of February, when he showed off a gift that he had prepared for the children through his Instagram stories. “Chicharito” wrote a text on this image in which he recognized that he would love to be able to publish moments with the little ones; However, he made it clear that he cannot do it at the moment, without going into details: “I know I don’t post much about my kids, I can’t wait to share more of my life with them, but that’s the way things are at the moment. But I tell them that one of the little gifts just arrived for them”, reads about this snapshot where the soccer player appears holding a toy truck.

SEE GALLERY

The girlfriend of ‘Chicharito’ comes to his defense

A few days ago, Nicole McPherson, the girlfriend of “Chicharito” Hernández had a brief encounter with the media, an opportunity that the young Ecuadorian could not avoid questioning her relationship with the famous Mexican and specifically on the subject of paternity of her boyfriend, questions to which Nicole agreed to answer in a very prudent way, as she did so without going into further details, making her support for the famous striker clear. “(All that is said) It is very far from the truth and it would be good if people do not add to what they think or see on networks… he is a great dada great dad”, expressed the beautiful influencer in statements taken up by the program Wake up America.

In fact, McPherson not only defended “Chicharito” on that occasion, because when questioned about the comparisons made between her and the mother of the soccer player’s children, the model was very clear. “You always have to respect the mother of your children and I respect her a lot, and that’s it, there’s no reason to compare”, emphasized the model.

SEE GALLERY





