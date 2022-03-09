Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz along with other Hispanic stars at the Oscar lunch

Hand in hand, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have shone at the Oscar luncheon, a key event in the final stretch for the awards ceremony on March 28.

The Spanish couple is making history this year, as both are nominated, she as best actress for ‘Madres Paralelas’, Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film, and he as best actor for ‘Being the Ricardos’. For both of them it is the fourth nomination and both already have a statuette at home; Bardem won it in 2007 for ‘No Country for Old Men’ and Cruz in 2009 for ‘Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona’.

“The news of the nomination was very emotional, even more emotional for being a film with Pedro and in Spanish, and seeing how the Academy opens up a little more every year to include productions from a lot of different languages, a lot of different countries. and in all categories Penelope Cruz tells us. A few years ago, that was much more difficult. And to feel part of that, as I have felt this time or when I was nominated for ‘Volver’, another film in Spanish with Pedro, is very, very special to me.” _

The lunch of the 94th edition of the Oscars brought together in Los Angeles, with hardly any restrictions due to the pandemic, the most important stars in Hollywood, from Will Smith to Denzel Washington, passing through Bradley Cooper, Kristen Steward or Jessica Chastain.

Great Hispanic presence in this edition of the Oscars

The Hispanic presence was also very important thanks to figures such as William of the Bullfor ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’, Lin-Manuel Mirandafor ‘Encanto’, the actress Ariana DeBosefor ‘West Side Story’, or Carlos Lopez Estradafor ‘Raya and the last dragon’.

At the entrance, the Spanish Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchezcandidates for the best animated short for ‘The wiper’, toasted with the Chileans Hugo Cobarrubias and Tevo Diaznominated in the same category for ‘Beast’.

Thanks to Almodóvar and her role in Madres Paralelas, Penélope Cruz has already won the Volpi Cup at the Venice festival and is once again rubbing elbows with the greatest at the Oscar Olympus.