Is Emma Watson retiring? Her Rep Responds To Rumors That ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Is Quitting Acting

The life of Emma Watson She changed radically when she was only 11 years old when she became the legendary Hermione Granger in the saga ‘Harry Potter’. The magical phenomenon made her a star and we have seen her grow in front of the screen, although such fame has always been difficult to assimilate not only for her, but also for her partners Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Emma has also always been extremely private with her personal life and has had other interests away from acting such as social causes and feminism.

A few hours ago the actress became a world trend when Daily Mail assured that Emma had left her “idle” race to focus on your current relationship with Leo Robinton.

It was at the end of 2020 when the identity of the boyfriend (rumored fiancé) of the British was confirmed, and you can know all the details about him and their romance in the video above.

As for the rumors of his “retirement”, Entertainment Weekly has shared a brief statement from rep for actress Jason Weinberg, who clarifies the situation:

“Emma’s social media is down, but his career is not“. It seems that the fans of the star can breathe easy.

