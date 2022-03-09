Is Britney Spears preparing a new song? In networks it boasts dance and image change

At the end of December 2021, the singer Britney Spears She said she is not ready to return to music after spending thirteen years under the tutelage of her father who took away control of her personal and business affairs.

I guess most people find it weird that I don’t make music anymore. (…) People have no idea the horrible things that have been done to me personally and after what I’ve been through, I’m terrified of people and the industry !!!”, wrote Spears, who acted for the last once in public in October 2018. “Not making my music anymore is my way of saying ‘fuck off’ in a sense, when really it only benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s like I subconsciously let them win,” she added.

But apparently this lapse could be shorter than expected.

Through her Instagram account, the pop princess showed off a video where she comes out dancing in heels and announces that new material is coming soon.

This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dye my hair purple. This is a preview of what’s to come. My song ‘Get Naked’”

In the pictures he is seen wearing a very sexy red bikini with black heels, while dancing and walking towards the camera. Also, she bragged that she is not wearing makeup.

Although unfortunately for his followers, this it was just a jokebecause at the end of his writing he clarified that he was only playing.