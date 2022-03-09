Interesting note from Harland and the main cast of WWE

Anyone would think that Harland still has a long way to go in NXT. His adventure with the multicolored brand is just beginning. In fact, putting aside the other appearances he’s made — like this week to continue his storyline with Draco Anthony — he’s only had six matches. He defeated this same fighter on March 1. He also continues to be by Joe Gacy’s side.

► Harland and the main cast of WWE

But in any case, our colleagues at PWInsider confirm that in WWE they have some interest in taking Harland to television so that he has non-televised fights. They do not use the term “test” but when a Superstar does this type of performance it is for that very reason, so that those who are in charge of the main cast and not the Tuesday program see it first hand.

This is really interesting, despite the fact that no specific date or show is anticipated in which he could fight, because could be taken as an indication that the company has a lot of confidence in him. The truth is that it has been pushed since day one, so it is not a surprise either. We’ll see when he starts wrestling on Raw or SmackDown and how he does then.

The report further notes:

“The WWE NXT Champion, Bron Breakker, and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled for this weekend’s non-televised WWE events., as PWInsider.com has learned. Breaker and Ciampa will be working house shows this weekend in Columbua, Georgia, and Savannah, Georgia.”