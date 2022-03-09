Infonavit: This is the mortgage CREDIT for WOMEN who stopped contributing

Those women that are not active and stopped quote at the Institute of the National Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit) still have a way to get a patrimony, so the following information is important since they will be able to know the details of this mortgage credit.

It should be remembered that the Infonavit has the objective of complying with the right to housing of workers, so in order to comply with it in the case of women they stopped working for a company as salaried employees, to dedicate themselves to their family or start their own business and they had to stop quoteSince last year, the Infonavit Account + Bank Credit scheme was launched.

Through this modality, women who at some point were in the formal market and have funds in the housing subaccount, can use that resource as a down payment on a mortgage credit. The banks that are part of this scheme are: Banorte, BBVA, HSBC, Santander and Scotiabank.

How to process this mortgage loan for women who stopped contributing?

The women who are interested in this scheme of the Infonavitthey must go to the banking institution of their choice and present the Infonavit Account Certificate + Bank Credit, which they can obtain in My Infonavit Account, which indicates the amount of funds they have in the housing subaccount.

Subsequently, the bank will be in charge of making the profile of the beneficiary and determining the amount of the credit. Of that amount, the Infonavit will finance 30%, without exceeding 325 UMAS, which is equivalent to approximately 950,000 pesos, while the bank will take care of the remaining 70% of the credit under its conditions.

It is important to note that in the mortgage credit Infonavit account + Bank Credit has fixed monthly payments throughout the term of the financing and an interest rate of 10.45% on the credit granted by the Infonavit.