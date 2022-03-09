Infonavit: This is the mortgage CREDIT for WOMEN who stopped contributing

Those women that are not active and stopped quote at the Institute of the National Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit) still have a way to get a patrimony, so the following information is important since they will be able to know the details of this mortgage credit.

It should be remembered that the Infonavit has the objective of complying with the right to housing of workers, so in order to comply with it in the case of women they stopped working for a company as salaried employees, to dedicate themselves to their family or start their own business and they had to stop quoteSince last year, the Infonavit Account + Bank Credit scheme was launched.

