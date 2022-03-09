Inflation accelerates in February and stands at 7.28% – El Financiero

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) stood at 7.28 percent at the annual rate in February, its first rise after two consecutive months with declines, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Wednesday.

Inflation was pressured by the increase in the prices of domestic LP gas, chicken, torterías and taquerías, low octane gasoline, lemon and beef.

The index had for the same period (February) its highest level since 2000when it was placed at 10.52 percent.

The result was slightly above market forecastswhich estimated a variation of 7.23 percent at the annual rate, according to the median of economic analysts consulted by Bloomberg.

In this way, inflation already adds one year outside the target range set by the Bank of Mexico (3 percent, +/- one percentage point).

The underlying price indexwhich is the one that excludes products with high price volatility from its accounting, had an annual variation of 6.59 percent, the highest since June 2001, when it registered 6.70 percent.

Inside, the prices of services accelerated and stood at 4.62 percent at the annual rate, its highest level since there are figures by the agency, that is, since August 2011.

The rise in the prices of merchandise was 8.34 percent at an annual rate, reaching for the fifth consecutive month its greatest variation since there are data from the institute.

The non-core balancewhich accounts for products that present high volatility in their prices, such as agricultural products or fuels, had a slowdown and stood at 9.34 percent.

In a disaggregated manner, the prices of agricultural products were located at 16.17 percent, while those of energy and rates authorized by the Government presented an increase of 4.48 percent, this compared to the same period last year.

At monthly rateinflation presented a variation of 0.83 percent during said period, the highest since November of last year, according to data from Inegi.

What are the products that most affected inflation?

Domestic LP gas (5.70 percent); chicken (3.61 percent); lunch shops, inns, torterías and taquerías (1.12 percent); low octane gasoline (1.05 percent); lemon (15.21 percent) and beef (1.40 percent).

On the contrary, the goods that presented a reduction in their prices they were tomato (18.15 percent); poblano chili (27.62 poblano); green tomato (12.34 percent); zucchini (11.18 percent) and potatoes and other tubers (3.08 percent).

By federal entity, Quintana Roo It was the one that presented the highest inflationary pressures (1.47 percent), Hidalgo and Oaxaca (1.43 percent) and Michoacán (1.13 percent).