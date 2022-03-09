Implement Minecraft in your classroom with Microsoft Education – Latin America News Center

Mexico City, Mexico – Starting this Tuesday, March 15, Microsoft will be holding a series of workshops aimed at Spanish-speaking teachers from Latin America. These sessions will offer hands-on training for teachers to learn basic Minecraft concepts from understanding how to bring this tool into the classroom, to how to design immersive and innovative projects where students can become engineers, designers, or coders.

Minecraft: Education Edition is an open world video game that promotes creativity, collaboration, and problem solving in an immersive environment where imagination is the only limit. Ideal for primary and secondary students to increase their curiosity and confidence in technology, so it can be a key tool to improve learning outcomes.

To register for the workshop it is necessary to fill out this online form. Once registered, the teacher can join each session via Teams at the times detailed below:

Welcome and activation – Tuesday, March 15 Exploring Minecraft – Tuesday, March 22 Building Adventures – Tuesday, March 29 Collaboration with Minecraft – Tuesday, April 5 Minecraft in the classroom – Tuesday, April 12

Schedule countries 3:00 p.m. Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras 4:00 p.m. Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama 5:00 p.m. Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bolivia 6:00 p.m. Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina

At the end of the workshop, teachers will be able to become certified Minecraft teachers and receive the corresponding badge.

